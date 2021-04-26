Eight held for Matka gambling in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 26 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district police on Monday arrested eight accused involved in Matka gambling in Rajampeta town and recovered more than Rs two lakh cash from them.



According to the police, the eight accused had been involved in gambling for a long time.

"D Venkateswara Raju, K Nagendra, T Tirupati, A Ravi, E Nagendra, D Raveendra, Shaik Nazir Basha, M Chennareddy have been matka bettor for a long time. The police arrested eight accused from the spot, seized Rs 2,04,200 cash, and seven mobile phones. A case has been filed against them and an investigation is going on," said Police.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sivabhaskar Reddy told a press meet at Mannur Police Station, "The police received credible information that a gang of Matka bettors was involved in Matka gambling near a temple at Rajampeta bypass road."

Rajampeta Circle Inspector Narendra Reddy, Sub-Inspector Roshan, and other staff conducted the operation against the gamblers. (ANI)

