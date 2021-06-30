Eight held in Gujarat's Vadodara for anti-COVID vaccine campaign

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], June 30 (ANI): Amid the ongoing COVID-19 inoculation drive, Vadodara Police has arrested a group of eight people for exhorting people to not take the vaccine.



Members of the group, which included two women, had distributed 2,000 pamphlets in the area around Sayaji Garden. They were appealing to people to not wear face masks.

"Three of them had distributed 2,000 pamphlets in January urging people not to wear face masks. We got information that they were planning a similar anti-vaccine campaign this Sunday," a police inspector said on Tuesday.

The group was arrested on Monday and under the Disaster Management Act and for criminal conspiracy.

According to the union health ministry, there are currently 3,465 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

As many as 8,09,821 recoveries and 10,054 deaths have been reported so far in the state. (ANI)

