  4. Eight including 2 children charred to death in Russia

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sat, May 1st, 2021, 15:41:40hrs
Moscow, May 1 (IANS) Fire engulfed a private residence in Russia's Perm region, killing eight people inside, including two children, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Saturday.

Pictures show that the one-story wooden house was scorched by the blaze, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The scene of the incident is being examined, and witnesses are being questioned, the committee said in a press release, adding that forensic examinations are underway to establish the cause of the deaths and the fire.

