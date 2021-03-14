Eight injured in bomb blast at a govt office in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], March 14 (ANI): At least eight people were injured on Sunday after a 'pressure cooker bomb' exploded inside a government office in Siraha district's Lahan in south-eastern Nepal.



According to the Police, the pressure cooker exploded at Land Revenue Office.

"A pressure cooker bomb went off at Lahan's Land Revenue Office's first floor crowded with service seekers on Sunday afternoon. Eight people have sustained injuries and one has been airlifted to Kathmandu for further treatment," Tapan Dahal, Deputy Superintendent of Police told ANI.

As per the police, Shiva Kumar Yadav is the non-gazette staff working at Land Revenue Office who sustained injuries in the blast. Meanwhile, Bholabahadur Magar, Laxmi Rana, Bechani Magar, Lal bahadur Bishwokarma, Phulkumari Thakur, Badrinarayan Yadav and Dinesh Bhandari are others amongst the injured.

"Bhandari, Magar and Yadav are undergoing treatment at Saptarishi Hospital in Lahan as their condition is serious while others are undergoing medication at Lahan Hospital. Dinesh Bhandari whose condition was critical has been airlifted to Kathmandu for further treatment owing to his condition," DSP Dahal added.

The blast has been claimed by Janatantrik Terai Mukti Morcha (Revolutionary), an armed outfit led by Jaya Krishna Goit.

Releasing a press statement hours later, the group claimed responsibility for the blast as a part of the group's campaign against corruption.

"We detonated a pressure cooker bomb at 12:47 PM (local time) as an action against corruption. More stringent actions will be taken if corruption continues and the government of Nepal and the provincial government would be responsible for it," the press statement states. (ANI)

