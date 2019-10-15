Eight killed after bus falls into gorge in Andhra

East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Eight people were killed and several others sustained injuries after a private tourist bus fell into a gorge in the forest area of Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district on Tuesday.

The incident took place on the ghat road connecting Maredumilli and Chintur villages of the district.

Maredumilli Police Station Sub Inspector Siva Rama Krishna rushed to the spot with his team following the incident.



The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

