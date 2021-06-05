Eight security force members killed in Taliban attack in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 5 (ANI/Sputnik): Two police chiefs and six soldiers were killed in an attack by the Taliban in the Jugla district of the Baghlan province in Afghanistan, TOLOnews reported on Saturday.



According to an anonymous security official speaking to the Afghan broadcaster, the attack started after midnight on Friday and the clashes between the security forces and the Taliban continued until the early hours of Saturday morning.

The district is under threat to fall under Taliban control if reinforcements will not be sent, the official added.

In the past 24 hours at least 10 provinces have faced clashes between government forces and the Taliban in the country.

Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid confirmed the clashes on Twitter and said that ten Afghans had been killed and eight injured. (ANI/Sputnik)

