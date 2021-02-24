Eight-year-old kidnapped, murdered in Telangana

Hyderabad, Feb 24 (IANS) In a shocking incident, an eight-year-old boy was kidnapped and murdered by unidentified people in Telangana's Mahabubnagar district, police said.

The body of Santosh, who went missing three days ago, was found in a well near Janampet on Wednesday.

The boy went missing while playing near his house in Janampet village of Moosapet mandal. His parents had lodged a complaint with the police.