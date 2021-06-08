'Ek Saath India Will Rise Again' concert proves to be for the ages (Ld)

New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) The Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora (GKPD) in collaboration with I Am Buddha Foundation and Anupam Kher Foundation hosted a mega online Covid relief fundraising concert on June 5 – ‘Ek Saath India Will Rise Again.

The concert was in aid of thousands of victims of the Covid pandemic that has struck India. Widows and orphans have been left behind to fend for themselves and the refugees, migrants, indigenous people, artistes and minorities have borne the brunt of having lost their livelihood and earnings.

Following the successful concert, on June 7, the members of the organising teams met the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar, to apprise of him of the Covid initiatives taken by the teams, including organising the fundraising concert.

The delegation comprised Utpal Kaul, GKPD International Coordinator, Parikshit Kaul, Media Coordinator, Sanjay Kachru, KSF member of Governing Council, Siddarth Zarabi, KSF trustee, Bhawna Pandita and Dimple Kaul from I Am Buddha Foundation, and Rashmi Sachdeva Shukla from Anupam Kher Foundation.

The minister acknowledged that the citizens of the country had come together at a crucial time and worked jointly to extend a helping hand. He appreciated the various initiatives.

Anupam Kher stated, "Inspite of being refugees in their own country, the compassionate Kashmiri Pandits heard the cry of agony of those orphaned or widowed, those migrants and refugees, those who have lost all hope. They rose to meet the challenge and demonstrated by their actions that India will rise again."

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar stated, "Covid has hurt everyone physically and economically. Covid came to India and the second way has traumatized India for which I am filled with sorrow. Anupam ji is working with the organisations which is extremely beneficial. I pray to God that the world is freed from this disease, and we can once again lead our normal lives. Everyone should do good works and inspire others to do good."

Utpal Kaul said, "We are immensely grateful to all the legendary artistes, including Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle, who supported the event and gave us the honour of listening to their melodious voices, poem renditions that uplifted our spirits with their encouraging words."

Director and Producer Vivek Agnihotri stated, "It was an honour for Pallavi Joshi to anchor the programme and for the I Am Buddha Foundation to produce it on behalf of Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora. We are filled with gratitude at how the artist community responded to the call. We are deeply appreciative to the audience from across the world who joined live in thousands on all online platforms. It continues to be watched across the world."

There has been an outpouring of emotion for the concert and viewers from across the globe, including the US, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Mauritius and South Africa, who contributed to the fundraising effort. The money raised from the public will go to the end beneficiaries or reputed organisations serving them.

--IANS

san/arm