Ek Saath India Will Rise Again Concert transcends generations

The event was supported by Sewa International Foundation, Kashyap Seva Foundation, the US India Pragati Foundation and Federation of Indian Physician Associations. The concert was in aid of thousands of victims of the recent Covid pandemic that has struck India. Widows and orphans have been left behind to fend for themselves and the refugees, migrants, indigenous people, artists and minorities have borne the brunt of having lost their livelihood and earnings.

Anupam Kher stated, "Inspite of being refugees in their own country, the compassionate Kashmiri Pandits heard the cry of agony of those orphaned or widowed, those migrants and refugees, those who have lost all hope. They rose to meet the challenge and demonstrated by their actions that India will rise again."

Lata Mangeshkar stated, "Covid has hurt everyone physically and economically. Covid came to India and the second way has traumatized India for which I am filled with sorrow. Anupamji is working with organizations which is extremely beneficial. I pray to God that the world is freed from this disease, and we can once again lead our normal lives. Everyone should do good works and inspire others to do good".

Utpal Kaul GKPD India coordinator stated, "We are immensely grateful to all of the legendary artists including Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle who supported the event and gave us the honour of listening to their melodious voices, poem renditions that uplifted our spirits with their encouraging words."

Director and Producer Vivek Agnihotri stated, "It was an honor for Pallavi Joshi to anchor the program and for I Am Buddha to produce it on behalf of Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora. We are filled with gratitude at how the artist community responded to the call. We are deeply appreciative to the audience from across the world who joined live in thousands on all online platforms. It continues to be watched across the world."

There has been an outpouring of emotion for the concert and viewers from across the globe including U.S.A, U.K, Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Mauritius and South Africa have contributed to the fundraising effort. All of the moneys raised from the public will go to the end beneficiaries or reputed organizations serving them.

