Eknath Sambhaji Shinde elected as Shiv Sena legislative party leader

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): The newly elected legislators of Shiv Sena on Thursday elected Eknath Sambhaji Shinde as their legislative party leader.

Shiv Sena leader and Worli MLA Aditya Thackeray approved the decision.

The party has been adamant in its demand of implementing a 50-50 formula in the next government with the BJP as deadlock continues to prevail in the alliance.



BJP, an old Sena ally, has said it will not share the Chief Minister's post, currently held by Devendra Fadanvis.

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the Maharashtra assembly polls with the former emerging as the single largest party in the state with 105 seats. Shiv Sena, on the other hand, bagged 56 seats in the elections. (ANI)

