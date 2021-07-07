Elated Karnataka BJP leaders run Twitter campaign

Prime Minister Modi dropped a Union minister from Karnataka but inducted four new faces from the state in his Cabinet.

Bengaluru, July 7 (IANS) Elated over the highest representation in the Union Cabinet over the last one decade, Karnataka BJP leaders, including Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, on Wednesday launched a Twitter campaign '#Govt4Growth', while congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to Twitter, Yediyurappa congratulated to all the new ministers inducted into the Union Council of Ministers. "The new team will further strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's endeavour to transform India and fulfil the aspirations of a billion Indians," he added.

National BJP co-ordination general secretary B.L. Santhosh tweeted about true empowerment of women at the highest level under the Prime Minister.

"43 ministers who were sworn in today (on Wednesday)... together now PM Narendra Modi government has 78 ministers including the PM. It has representation from 25 states. Most inclusive Cabinet ever . #CabinetReshuffle2021," he added.

Karnataka BJP in-charge Arun Singh on Twitter said "Amplifying the essence of inclusiveness, good governance, 'Nari Shakti' (Women Power) and leadership to 'Yuva Shakti' (Youth Power) at the highest pedestal, PM Modi has inducted 43 new ministers into his Cabinet. Congratulations to all! #Govt4Growth."

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahalad Joshi tweeted "Congratulations to all the newly inducted ministers. Let us all work together under Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, with determination and a shared vision to realise the aspirations of the people of India. Best wishes to everyone. #Govt4Growth."

BJP National general secretary C.T. Ravi tweeted that with the induction of 43 ministers, Prime Minister Modi's Cabinet represents the most inclusive, youngest and diverse one in independent India.

"PM Modiji's cabinet expansion is a tribute to the Nari Shakti (Women Power) and Yuva Shakti (Youth Power)of India, #Govt4Growth," he added.

Along with these leaders, BJP state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel, Karnataka deputy chief ministers C.N. Ashwath Narayna, Govind Karjole and Lakshman Savadi and ministers Jagadish Shettar, Murugesh R. Nirani, Basavaraj Bommai, Byrathy Basavaraj, S.T. Somashekhar and several others too tweeted in Kannada congratulating the new ministers as well as Modi for giving large representation to Karnataka in his Cabinet.

