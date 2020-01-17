Elderly, new mothers among protestors at Shaheen Bagh

New Delhi [India], Jan 17 (ANI): The protest at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) entered 35th day on Friday with protesters, mostly women, continuing to raise their voice against the amended law. The protestors included new mothers and elderly women.

Rihana Khatun, who was at sit in with her 45-day-old baby, said she was seeking justice."She (the baby) was 12-days old when I joined the protest on the first day. It has been more than a month now. I am sitting in cold and rains with her to get justice," Khatun said.She rejected allegations that the protestors were getting paid. "I am not here for money, I have come here for justice and for our country," she said.Another woman Tableen has joined the protest with her two-month-old baby in the chilling cold. Tableen said the protest will continue till the government accepts their demands.An 82-year-old woman Bilgis was at the protest site. "We will not get up till the government fulfil our demands", Bilgis told ANI.Protesters have installed a giant iron cut-out of India's map with the text stating "We the people of India reject CAA, NPR and NRC."Pawan Shukla, a student, said the cut-out was installed last night. "We all made it because we feel whatever government is trying to impose on us is wrong and we reject this law"."Also, we are collecting and arranging things from our houses, we are not backed by any political party. We are not taking money or help from outside," Shukla added.The Sikh community has also started 'langar seva' for the protesters and serves food twice a day.Apart from that, people have also distributed fruits to demonstrators in a show of their support.Announcements were made at the demonstration stating that protest was not backed or funded by any political party and "please don't give money to volunteer nor will they accept it".The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)