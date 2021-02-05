Elderly couple found murdered in Greater Noida

The bodies of Suman Nath, aged around 65, and her husband Narendra Nath, aged around 70, were found at their residence in Sector Alpha 2, a senior police officer said on Friday.

Greater Noida: An elderly couple was found murdered at their residence in Greater Noida on Friday and the police are suspecting the role of 'house guests' who had come for a party on Thursday night.

"It appears that some people were invited to the house for a party, where they had consumed liquor. Glasses, liquor bottles, food and cigarette stubs were found from the house. We have also found a recording from the phone of a woman who was talking to her relative, mentioning about the party," said Rajesh Kumar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida.

The police said that Narendra Nath dealt with financial transactions and had lent money to some people.

"The family members have also raised suspicion over the involvement of those who had had some monetary transactions with the elderly man," the officer added.

Forensic teams have collected samples from the spot and the police are investigating the attendees of the party.

The police found no evidence of forced entry, so the initial suspicion is on the guests who had attended the party. The police are also scanning the CCTV footage of the area to know if any other person/persons were seen near the crime scene.