Elderly man dies after jumping into wife's funeral pyre in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Aug 25 (IANS) Nilamani Sabar, an elderly man from Odisha's Kalahandi district, died after jumping into the funeral pyre of his wife, the police said on Wednesday.

The socking incident occured at Sialjodi village under the Golamunda block of Kalahandi district.

According to the locals, Raibari Sabar (60), the wife of Nilamani Sabar aged around 70 years, died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday. Raibari's body was taken to the local crematorium for last rites, which were performed in the presence of the deceased person's family members and relatives.