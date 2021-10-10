Elderly man dies in celebratory firing in UP's Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Oct 10 (IANS) A 65-year-old man died after a bullet hit him during celebratory firing in a village in Bareilly district.

The deceased has been identified as Khetal Jatav, a resident of Ghilaura village.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Bhamora police station Vikram Singh said Ram Swaroop, a resident of Ghilaura village, had purchased a new tractor on Friday and was distributing sweets after completing the rituals.