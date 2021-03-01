Elderly queue up for vaccine jab on optimistic note

Radha Rani, a 95-year-old resident of Dayanand Vihar in East Delhi, received the Covishield vaccine on an optimistic note at Max Hospital. She told IANS, "After receiving the Covishield vaccine I am feeling absolutely normal," and added that she never feared prior to the vaccination.

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) As the vaccination drive for people above 60 years and those in the 45-59 age bracket with comorbidities began on Monday, the elderly people were seen queuing up at several hospitals in the national capital.

Vijay Kumar Shukla, 70, a resident of Patparganj, said that it was a very good experience of getting a corona jab. He added that he was feeling better after getting the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and the medical staff were quite cordial and supportive.

Another elderly person, Mohinder Kathuria said, "I am feeling normal after receiving the first jab and I was not scared at all about taking the vaccine."

The turnout of elderly people at Max hospital for getting vaccinated was impressive, with the cost of each vaccine being Rs 250.

--IANS

awd/dpb/bg