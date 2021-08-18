  1. Sify.com
  Elderly victim of fraud attempts self-immolation, admitted to hospital

Last Updated: Wed, Aug 18th, 2021
New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): An elderly man who was a victim of fraud, attempted self-immolation near Talkatora Stadium in Delhi, police said on Wednesday, adding that he was admitted to a hospital.

Delhi police rushed to the spot and took the man who had sustained burn injuries to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital. A preliminary investigation revealed that he was the victim of fraud, so he took the step. His statement will be recorded and based upon that investigation will be done, said a Delhi police official. (ANI)

