Elderly widow in J-K's Udhampur sells corn, fiddlehead ferns to support family amid COVID pandemic

Several people in the neighbourhood around MH Chowk have extended their support to Krishana Devi, including residents who buy from her regularly and the police, who don't harass streetside vendors.Having lost her husband years ago, her family of four - two daughters and a specially-abled son, is entirely dependent on her for the last 13 years.While speaking to ANI about her family's difficult circumstances, Devi said that the local police and administration have been extremely helpful to her, especially during the COVID-19 induced lockdown."I have been selling corn cobs for the last 13 years to support my family. After the death of my husband, my two daughters and one specially-abled son are fully dependent on me. I won't let the lockdown affect my efforts to provide for my family," she said.She added, "Neither the Police nor the Udhampur Municipality stop me from sleeping bhutta. Locals also buy regularly and I earn good money."All SOPs and COVID protocol is followed, including the frequent use of sanitisers and social distancing, Devi assured.Devi further urged the government to provide her with a monthly pension her family has no other source of income. (ANI)