Elderly woman strangled to death in Bihar

The incident came to the light when Kailo's grand-daughter went to the rooftop and found the body with a strangulation mark on the neck.

The incident occurred on Thursday night when Kailo Devi was sleeping on the rooftop of her house in Sarobagh village under Dharahara police station.

In a police complaint, the victim's daughter in-law Prema Devi said that her neighbour Sanjay Chaudhary was eyeing her teenaged daughter up for a long time.

"We strongly believe that Chaudhary, with wrong intention, was trying to enter our house and my mother in-law, who was sleeping on the rooftop, may have woken up and objected to his act, following which he strangulated her," Prema said in the complaint.

"My house is adjoined with Chaudhary's home. He has made several attempts to cross the boundary of the building," she added.

"The family members of the deceased alleged a neighbour committed the crime. The investigation is currently underway. The alleged person is absconding. We are making efforts to nab him," said Rohit Kumar Singh, SHO of Dharahara police station.

