Elders take charge as thousands reach Jama Masjid to protest

<br>According to police sources, elders from the area were roped in after thousands of protesters started raising slogans with placards against the new law passed by the Parliament.

"We have experienced in Jamia and Seelampur case that participation of elders helps maintain peace. So, early in the morning we made sure elders of the locality were on board with us," a top police officer in the district told IANS.

Though the elders did not give a call to anyone from refraining to attend the march, they were seen calming down the crowd. They also facilitated those who did not want to attend the march, to safely reach home.

Human chains on both sides of the gate number 1 of Jama Masjid were formed to let others pass after attending the afternoon prayers at the place of worship. Meanwhile, protesters reached the spot with potraits of Mahatama Gandhi, Bhagat Singh and Baba Saheb Ambedkar, as they raised slogans like, "Hindu Muslim Sikh Isai sab hai bhai," and "kala kanoon wapas lo," (Withdraw black law). The Bhim Army led by Chandrashekhar had called for a march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar against the Citizenship Act, however the permission for the same was denied by the Delhi police citing security reasons. (Rohan Agarwal can be contacted at Rohan.a@ians.in )