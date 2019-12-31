Election awareness drive at 7 Delhi railway stations

<br>The programme was launched on Monday. Under this programme, the public address system at the railway stations of Delhi Division will be used for spreading voter awareness.

A statement released by the Delhi State Election Office said that an appeal will be made to the voters of the capital from seven railway stations of Delhi to participate in the voting process.

The announcements to be made in Hindi will ask the voters to register their names on the website or voter helpline App or submit form six at the polling registration centres.

Through these announcements, more and more citizens will be appealed to participate in the voting process. The announcement has been started at the New Delhi railway station and Other railway stations to follow soon are: Nizamuddin, Old Delhi, Anand Vihar, Shahdara, Delhi Cantonment and Adarsh Nagar. The announcement reads as: "Travellers, please note, if you are a resident of Delhi and are turning 18 on or before January 1, 2020, you can register your name in the voter list." According to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi: "You can also register on the website and the online voter helpline. Or you can fill Form 6 by going to the voter registration centre. For any assistance related to voting (election), you can also directly contact the Chief Electoral Officer office of the state. Or even 1950 can be contacted."