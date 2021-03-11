Election commission files FIR against fake news about EVM hacking

New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Taking stern action against fake news, the Election Commission (EC) of India on Thursday lodged an FIR against the fake news about EVM hacking attributed to Former Chief Election Commissioner of India TS Krishnamurthy circulated over the internet.



According to an official statement issued by EC, a 'fake' news item dated December 21, 2017, 'maliciously attributed' that former Chief Election Commissioner of India TS Krishnamurthy had opined that a particular party won assembly elections by hacking EVMs.

"This wrongful information was previously debunked by former CEC himself, soon after this matter had come to his knowledge in 2018. This news is again being circulated by some miscreants on social media," the statement read.

Refuting the news about EVM hacking, Krishnamurthy has again issued a statement saying, "It has been brought to my notice that a fake news which had appeared in a Hindi newspaper quite some time back is being activated and re-circulated as if that I express doubts about the credibility of the Electronic Voting Machine, EVM, in the conduct of elections in India."

"This is utterly false and mischievous to circulate a wrong impression in the ensuing elections. I would like to reiterate that the EVMs are most credible and I have no doubt about its efficacy and reliability. Electronic Voting Machine is indeed our nation's pride and that there cannot be any doubt whatsoever about its credibility," Krishnamurthy added in his statement.

On the direction of the EC, an FIR has been lodged by Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi, under the IPC Section 500 (punishment for defamation) and Representation of the People Act 1951 Section 128 (maintenance of secrecy of voting), 134(breach of official duty in connection with elections).

"Investigation has been initiated in this matter and stern action will be taken against the miscreants who have uploaded fake news to create wrong impressions about the election process," EC's statement added. (ANI)

