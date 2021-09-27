Election Commission officers in West Bengal 'sold out', says BJP MP Saumitra Khan

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): BJP MP Saumitra Khan on Monday alleged inaction by Election Commission officers in West Bengal following the attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice president Dilip Ghosh.



Speaking to ANI, Khan said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee instigated violence as she does not want bye-elections to take place. "She does not want people to vote. This is a regular scene in West Bengal," he stated.

"The state Election Commissioner in West Bengal is sold out. He should have taken an action against such violence. But none of the election commissioners reacted to the incident," he added.

Earlier in the day, Ghosh alleged that he was attacked and abused by TMC workers while campaigning for the Bhabanipur by-poll. He further said that one of the BJP workers who was accompanying him during campaigning was also beaten up.

Ghosh stated that despite complaining repeatedly to the Election Commission, no security arrangements were made during his campaigning for the Bhabanipur by-poll.

Meanwhile, TMC MP Saugata Roy Ghosh's allegations 'a drama to seek attention'.

Polling for by-elections on Bhabanipur, Samserganj and Jangipur Assembly constituencies are scheduled to be held on September 30. The results will be declared by October 3.

Notably, Mamata Banerjee was defeated by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in the Nandigram constituency in the Assembly elections held earlier this year.

Following this, the Bhabanipur Assembly seat was vacated by TMC's Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay in May, making way for Mamata Banerjee to contest from Bhabanipur seat as she needs to get elected to West Bengal Assembly to retain her chief ministerial post. (ANI)

