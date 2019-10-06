Election Commission seizes over Rs 9 crore from Mumbai Suburban district

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Since the announcement of polls on September 21, the Maharashtra State Election Commission has seized cash and valuables worth over Rs 9 crore and removed more than 5000 illegal hoardings from Mumbai Suburban district.

"During the model code of conduct, since the announcement of elections, cash and other items seized by flying squads assigned by the State Election Commission in Mumbai Suburban district is of a total value of Rs 9.54 crore," read an official release.



The cash and gold were seized from various police station areas like DN Nagar Police station, Versova, Borivali, Goregaon and Kandivali.

In addition, three FIRs have been registered in Kurar, Vile Parle and Ghatkopar for defacing public property.

Another FIR has been registered in Malad Police Station against the owner of a vehicle after seizing a huge cache of illegal liquor from it. (ANI)

