  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Election saga: How BJP lost the plot in Bengal polls

Election saga: How BJP lost the plot in Bengal polls

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, May 7th, 2021, 21:00:21hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
By
Saibal Gupta
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features