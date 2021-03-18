Elections for mayor, municipal chairperson underway in Andhra

According to the schedule, the swearing-in ceremony for the corporators will start first, followed by the elections for mayor, deputy mayor, municipal chairperson and vice chairperson will follow.

Amaravati, March 18 (IANS) Elections for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor for 11 municipal corporations and for the posts of chairpersons and vice chairpersons of 75 municipalities are underway in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

The results of these elections will be declared immediately after their completion.

For the election of mayor and chairperson, at least 50 per cent members quorum is needed. In the event quorum is not achieved, the election will be postponed.

Municipal commissioner M.M. Nayak and district collectors will monitor the arrangements via video conference.

For the Tadipatri municipality, Dharmavaram RDO R. Madhusudan is acting as the presiding officer.

Anticipating a tough fight between the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Anantapur's Tadipatri, security has been heightened with heavy police presence.

