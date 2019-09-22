Electric atmosphere at NRG arena in Houston: MEA

"That's a Texas-sized crowd! Electric atmosphere at the NRG arena in Houston as 50,000 strong Indian Americans wait for the historic occasion when PM@narendramodi comes on stage together with US President@realDonaldTrump at #HowdyModi," MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Kumar posted a video which showed the strong crowd present in the NRG stadium for the 'Howdy, Modi!' event in a rare gesture that signifies the close bond between India and the US.

The event being held at the NRG Football Stadium, one of the largest in the US, has been organised by the Texas India Forum (TIF), a non-profit organisation.

Modi is in Houston on the second of his seven-day visit to the US.