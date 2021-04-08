Electricity sub-station commissioned in Bihar's Purnea

Patna, April 8 (IANS) The North Bihar Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (NBPDCL) in association with the Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Thursday inaugurated a 2x10 MVA GIS sub-station in Purnea district.
The GIS sub-station will benefit approximately 3.26 lakh people of Purnea and the surrounding areas. It will further reduce the land requirement, lower the operational and maintenance cost and provide safe working environment for the attending personnel.
As part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to mark the 75 years of India's independence, the sub-station was inaugurated under the IPDS scheme.
"2x10 MVA GIS sub-station for Purnea was sanctioned in 2018 under the IPDS scheme at the cost of Rs 8.99 crore. The sub-station was declared complete on April 6, overcoming the challenges posed by the prevailing Covid-19 situation," said S.S. Rao, senior General Manager of PFC.
