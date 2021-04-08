Electricity sub-station commissioned in Bihar's Purnea

Patna, April 8 (IANS) The North Bihar Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (NBPDCL) in association with the Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Thursday inaugurated a 2x10 MVA GIS sub-station in Purnea district.

The GIS sub-station will benefit approximately 3.26 lakh people of Purnea and the surrounding areas. It will further reduce the land requirement, lower the operational and maintenance cost and provide safe working environment for the attending personnel.