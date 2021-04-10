Elephant calf rescued from abandoned well in Odisha

Mayurbhanj (Odisha), April 10 (ANI): An elephant calf was rescued from a 15 feet deep abandoned well with the help of heavy machine in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Saturday.



Forest officials who arrived at the spot rescued the animal.

"The calf had accidently fallen into the well last night while it was roaming in the area. We were informed of the movement of the elephant and we immediately rushed to the spot and rescued with the help of local fire department," said Rabi Narayan Mohanty, Range Officer today. (ANI)

