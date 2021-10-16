Elevate your gaming experience with all-powerful iPad mini

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) As gaming gets mainstream in India driven by the pandemic, people are looking for better gaming experiences on their devices. Here, the newly-launched Apple iPad mini can elevate your gaming session with an all-new A15 Bionic chip, advanced machine learning (ML) functions and longer battery life.

On Apple's gaming subscription service Arcade, there are certain titles that, once played on the 8.3-inch iPad mini with Liquid Retina display, will leave you stunned.

The gaming experience gets further boost with advanced technologies such as 500 nits of brightness, a P3 wide colour gamut, anti-reflective screen coating, True Tone and landscape stereo speakers.

For example, one can enjoy adventure games like 'The Last Campfire', 'The Pathless' and 'Crossy Road Castle' on the device for a seamless experience.

Apple Arcade was first launched in September 2019 and it has taken just under two years for Apple to provide customers with 200 titles to choose from.

On App Store, there are more game optimised for the new iPad mini, like 'The Lost City,' 'Monument Valley' and 'Stardew Valley'.

For intense gamers, iPad mini gets a huge performance boost from the new A15 Bionic chip.

The 6-core CPU delivers a 40 per cent jump in performance, and the 5-core GPU delivers an 80 per cent leap in graphics performance compared to the previous generation of iPad mini.

Advanced machine learning (ML) functions are powered by a 16-core Neural Engine and new ML accelerators in the CPU, delivering 2x faster ML tasks than its predecessor.

Combined with the CPU and GPU, the Neural Engine enables apps to deliver next-level gaming experiences.

According to Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR, today's Gen Z are high on gaming, driven by powerful smartphones.

"With its 8.3-inch display, the Apple iPad mini is compact enough and yet offers the perfect screen real estate for gaming. Backed by a powerful processor, it delivers rich graphics and immersive gaming experiences for today's avid gamers," Ram told IANS.

According to reports, online gamers in India are estimated to grow from 360 million in 2020 to 510 million in 2022.

