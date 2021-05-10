Elon Musk to send Dogecoin-funded satellite to Moon

San Francisco, May 10 (IANS) Elon Musk-run SpaceX is now accepting the new cryptocurrency Dogecoin to launch an upcoming satellite named DOGE-1 to the Moon.

The DOGE-1 is a cubesat to acquire "lunar-spatial intelligence" using onboard cameras and sensors, reports The Verge.

The satellite is being developed by Geometric Energy Corporation and it will be flown onboard a Falcon 9 rocket in the first quarter of 2022.