Eluru Corp triumph result of people-friendly govt: YSRCP

He said this triumph is the result of good governance irrespective of religion, caste and political affiliation.

Amaravati, July 26 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh government Advisor, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Monday said the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party's (YSRCP) landslide victory in the Eluru urban local body elections is a result of the people friendly government.

"Eluru election result has proved this fact," said Reddy while taking stock of the results in which the ruling YSRCP won 47 divisions.

The poll results prove that people will remember their rulers if they were served well, he added.

Though the voting for the Eluru civic body was held along with other local body polls five months ago, the votes were counted on Sunday.

Reddy said people blessed the ruling YSRCP with more vote share than the 2019 state Assembly polls.

Eluru voting proved that people want Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as their leader, he added.

Senior YSRCP leader and Rajya Sabha MP, V. Vijayasai Reddy said the ruling YSRCP created a record by winning all municipal corporations in the state.

"Anti-incumbency is there in yellow media but not among people. Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has been reduced to just single digits," said Vijayasai Reddy about TDP's victory in only three divisions.

He predicted that similar results will be repeated during the 2024 state Assembly polls.

--IANS

sth/khz/bg