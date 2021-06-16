Embalam R. Selvam elected unopposed as Puducherry Assembly Speaker

Puducherry, June 16 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Embalam R. Selvam has been elected unopposed as the new Speaker of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly. Protem Speaker K. Lakshminarayanan declared Selvam elected as the Speaker since there was no other nomination filed for the post.

He is the second first-term legislator to become Speaker after Congress leader V.P. Sivakozhunthu was elected unopposed as the Speaker in the previous Legislative Assembly.