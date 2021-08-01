EME Sailing Association, Laser Class Association organise 10-day sailing camp in Hyderabad

According to a press release, a large number of potential sailors are expected to participate in the camp. The chief coach of the camp, Captain Rajesh Choudary, is an Arjuna Awardee and is a Medalist at Asian Games.The camp is a precursor to the Hyderabad sailing week from August 13. It will be covering all technical and tactical aspects of sailing.The Commandant of the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (EME), Lieutenant General TSA Narayan conducted the opening ceremony of the National Coaching camp today.Speaking to ANI, Narayan said, "This camp aims to improve the skill set and to teach proper rules and regulations of sailing to young boys and girls."He added that EME Sailing Association is providing a platform to learn sailing for the economically weaker section of the society who cannot afford to have their own sailing boat."This camp is a precursor to the Hyderabad Sailing Week which is a major event and a tourist attraction. All Covid protocols will be ensured," he said. (ANI)