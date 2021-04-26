Emergency COVID centres come up in Srinagar

District magistrate Srinagar, Aijaz Asad said a COVID emergency centre has been established at Srinagar's indoor sports stadium.

Srinagar, April 26 (IANS) As COVID designated hospitals start running out of beds for indoor patients, Srinagar district administration on Monday decided to establish an emergency COVID-19 centre at city's indoor stadium.

Another officer at the DM's office said the centre would treat patients with mild symptoms and oxygen facility would be available at the centre.

"Like last year, COVID treatment centres have also been established at Sanat Nagar marriage hall, Kashmir University's Zakura campus, NIT Srinagar and at the Haj House," the official added.

Reports here indicate that all the major hospitals treating COVID patients have started running out of beds for the treatment of fresh cases.

