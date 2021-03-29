Eminent personalities take Covid shot in Telangana

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K. Kavitha, who is a member of State Legislative Council, took the jab at the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad, March 29 (IANS) Eminent personalities were among those who took the Covid-19 vaccine in Telangana on Monday.

"I have taken first dose of COVID-19 Vaccine today at NIMS Hospital. Let us all take a pledge to get ourselves and our loved ones vaccinated at the earliest. In the wake of rising cases once again, I urge everybody to stay safe and wear a mask," the former MP tweeted after taking the dose.

Kavitha had announced on March 24 that her husband Anil tested positive for Covid-19 and was under home quarantine. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader had also revealed that she and her family quarantined themselves and would not be making any public or personal appearances.

Rajya Sabha member Santosh Kumar and his wife also took the Covid vaccine shot at NIMS. He appealed to people to come forward and take the vaccine to check the spread of Covid.

Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy also took the first dose of the vaccine at the same hospital. He urged people to follow all the precautions in view of the second wave of Covid.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Department 11,73,166 doses were administered in the state so far. On Sunday, the authorities administered vaccine to 9,962 people including 5,916 who were above 60 years of ago and 3,944 between 45-59 years with comorbidity.

