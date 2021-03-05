Eminent Shia cleric appeals to people to get COVID-19 vaccination

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 6 (ANI): Eminent Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad on Friday sought to dispel rumours and doubts about the Covid-19 vaccine among the Muslim community and appealed to people to get inoculated.



"When the many senior leaders of the country including Prime Minister, Defence Minister and Home Minister have taken the Made in India vaccine for coronavirus, we should also get our elders and needy people vaccinated against the virus," the cleric told ANI.

After offering special prayers on Friday, he made an appeal to people not to heed any rumours about the vaccine and said that even he is waiting for his turn to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Recently Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and many other senior leaders of the country have received the first doses of the vaccine during the nationwide vaccination drive.

Appealing to people to take the vaccine, PM tweeted, "I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!"

PM Modi flagged-off the first phase of the pan-India rollout of the Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16, 2021. (ANI)

