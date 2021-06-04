Eminent Telugu writer KaRa passes away, tributes pour in

Amaravati, June 4 (IANS) Prominent Telugu author and Sahitya Akademi awardee Kalipatnam Rama Rao breathed his last on Friday, aged 97 years. He was ailing for some time and passed away at his residence in Srikakulam, due to age-related health issues.

He was the author of several acclaimed stories and books, including Yagnam, and was awarded the Sahitya award in 1996.