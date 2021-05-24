Emirates extends suspension of passenger flights from India

The Dubai-based airline had announced the suspension first on April 24 as a devastating second wave of the pandemic hit India, leading to record high number of daily cases and deaths.

Dubai, May 24 (IANS) UAE flag carrier Emirates has announced the extension of its passenger flights from India until June 14 in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the South Asian country.

In a statement issued on Sunday evening, the airline added: "Furthermore, passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE.

"UAE Nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with the revised published Covid-19 protocols will be exempt for travel."

Earlier this month, the UAE's General Authority of Civil Aviation and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority said that the suspension of entry for travellers from India would be extended, Gulf News reported.

The Departments said the suspension applied to travellers from India on all flights on national and foreign carriers, as well as for transit passengers coming from India, with the exception of transit flights travelling to the UAE and bound for India.

--IANS

ksk/