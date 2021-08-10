Empty liquor bottles found in Mantralaya, Maha orders probe

The bottles, big and small, were found discarded under the stairs leading to the ground-floor canteen of Mantralaya, baffling the administration and the security officials.

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) Rattled by scores of empty liquor bottles found dumped in Mantralaya - the state government headquarters, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday ordered a probe into the embarrassing incident.

The unexpected find was flashed by a Marathi news TV channel prompting strong reactions from various quarters and Minister of State for General Administration Dattatray Bharne ordered a probe.

He informed the local media that in his opinion, the bottles could have been brought in by some private contractors or labourers engaged in some ongoing maintenance works in the state government headquarters.

Nevertheless, Bharne assured he would bring it to the notice of Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil, a detailed probe will be conducted and the guilty would not be spared, even as there are strict restrictions on entry of people to the Mantralaya building near the Nariman Point.

Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Keshav Upadhye took a swipe at the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government, alleging they had a "soft corner" for the liquor business lobby.

"It is shocking to see all these liquor bottles in Mantralaya. During the Covid-19 lockdown, the government first opened liquor shops and then places of worship and other businesses," he said.

