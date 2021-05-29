Empty tanker on Oxygen Express catches fire in Telangana

Hyderabad, May 29 (IANS) An Oxygen Express train carrying empty oxygen tankers from Telangana to Karnataka caught fire enroute on Saturday. The mishap occurred near Pedapalli in Telangana as the train was making its way from Hyderabad to Raichur.

Officials said the mishap occurred as the train was nearing Pedapalli, and one of the tankers got engulfed in flames. The train was stopped by railway officials, who immediately alerted the fire service and the police department. The burning tanker was delinked and towed away from the train, and the fire brought under control.