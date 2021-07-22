Encounter breaks out at J&K's Sopore

Srinagar, July 22 (IANS) An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Sopore town in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday evening, officials said.
"Encounter has started at Warpora area of Sopore. Police and security forces are on the job," a police officer said.
The firefight began after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.
As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire and retaliated, triggering the encounter.
