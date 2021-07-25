  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Encounter breaks out between security forces, Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Encounter breaks out between security forces, Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sun, Jul 25th, 2021, 10:30:08hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Representative Image

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 25 (ANI): An encounter broke between security forces and Naxals in the jungles of Minpa and Paddiguda in Sukma district on Sunday.

"Encounter has started at Minpa and Paddiguda in Sukma district," said Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Sharma.
Further details are awaited.
Earlier this week, a constable of Indo Tibetan border police (ITBP) was killed and one injured in an exchange of fire with Naxals which took place in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features