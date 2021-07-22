Encounter breaks out in J-K's Sopore; top terrorist commander, aide trapped in house

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 23 (ANI): An encounter broke out between Security forces and terrorists in the Warpora area of Sopore in Baramulla district, informed the Kashmir Zone Police on Thursday.



A top terrorist commander along with an associate was trapped in a house where security forces are engaged in the encounter.

The operation was launched on Thursday evening on specific police input at Warpora in Sopore.

In a tweet, Kashmir Zone Police said: "Encounter has started at Warpora area of Sopore. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow."

