Encounter breaks out in J&K's Budgam

Srinagar, Aug 7 (IANS) An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Mochwa area in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Saturday, officials said.

"Encounter has started at Mochwa area of Budgam. Police and security forces are on the job," police said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.