Encounter breaks out in J&K's Sopore

Srinagar, Aug 24 (IANS) An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday night, officials said.

"Encounter has started at Sopore. Police and security forces are on the job," police said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.