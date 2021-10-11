Encounter breaks out in South Kashmir's Anantnag

Srinagar, Oct 11 (IANS) An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Khagund Verinag area in South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Monday morning, officials said.
"Encounter has started at Khagund Verinag area of Anantnag. Police and Security Forces are on the job," police said.
The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.
As the security forces zeroed in on the spot, where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.
