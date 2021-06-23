Encounter breaks out in South Kashmir's Shopian

Srinagar, June 23 (IANS) A gunfight broke out between terrorists and security forces at Shirmal area in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday, officials said.

"Encounter has started at Shirmal area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job," police said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.