Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 13 (ANI): An encounter broke out at Tilwani Mohalla in the Tral area of Awantipora of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, said police.



Police and security forces are on the job. Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Tuesday, five terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF) were killed in anti-terrorist operations at Tulran and Feeripora villages in Shopian district. (ANI)