Encounter underway in J-K's Awantipora

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 7 (ANI): An exchange of fire is currently underway between security forces and terrorists in Awantipora, Pulwama.

"#Encounter is in progress at #Awantipora. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

More details are currently awaited.

This comes after two Army soldiers were killed during an encounter with terrorists in Naushera sector on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1. They were identified as Naik Sawant Sandip Raghunath and Rifleman Arjun Thapa Magar. (ANI)



